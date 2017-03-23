Titan International Inc (TWI) Position Increased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) by 491.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,886 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.20% of Titan International worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in Titan International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the third quarter worth about $487,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Titan International by 4.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Titan International during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) opened at 9.45 on Thursday. Titan International Inc has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company’s market cap is $563.63 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Titan International had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $307.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Titan International Inc will post ($0.09) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWI shares. Aegis started coverage on Titan International in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. William Blair upgraded Titan International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Feltl & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a manufacturer of wheels, tires and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles used in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction and consumer segments. The Company operates through three segments: agricultural, earthmoving/construction and consumer. The Company’s agricultural market includes rims, wheels, tires and undercarriage systems and components manufactured for use on various agricultural and forestry equipment.

