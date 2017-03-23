Tiptree Inc (TIPT) CEO Acquires $277,840.99 in Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 42,161 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $277,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Ilany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Jonathan Ilany purchased 5,844 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $39,037.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, formerly Tiptree Financial Inc, is a diversified holding company that acquires and manages controlling interests of operating businesses. The Company conducts its operations through Tiptree Operating Company, LLC (the Operating Company). It operates through five segments: insurance and insurance services, specialty finance, real estate, asset management, and corporate and other.

