Thurgood Marshall, Jr. Sells 2,750 Shares of Corecivic Inc (CXW) Stock

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) traded up 0.62% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 739,386 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. Corecivic Inc has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.29. The firm earned $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.96 million. Corecivic had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corecivic Inc will post $1.50 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.84%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/thurgood-marshall-jr-sells-2750-shares-of-corecivic-inc-cxw-stock.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Corecivic by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,413,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,499,000 after buying an additional 2,624,693 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corecivic during the third quarter worth about $21,685,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Corecivic by 2,361.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,322,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,346,000 after buying an additional 1,269,007 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Corecivic during the third quarter worth about $7,034,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corecivic during the third quarter worth about $5,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

CXW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Corecivic in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Corecivic from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corecivic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Corecivic in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic, Inc, formerly Corrections Corporation of America, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis.

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.