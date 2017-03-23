Thurgood Marshall, Jr. Sells 2,750 Shares of Corecivic Inc (CXW) Stock

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) traded up 0.62% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 739,386 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. Corecivic Inc has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.99.
Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.29. The firm earned $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.96 million. Corecivic had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corecivic Inc will post $1.50 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.84%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Corecivic by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,413,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,499,000 after buying an additional 2,624,693 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corecivic during the third quarter worth about $21,685,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Corecivic by 2,361.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,322,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,346,000 after buying an additional 1,269,007 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Corecivic during the third quarter worth about $7,034,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corecivic during the third quarter worth about $5,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.
CXW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Corecivic in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Corecivic from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corecivic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Corecivic in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
About Corecivic
CoreCivic, Inc, formerly Corrections Corporation of America, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis.
Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.