Thomas J. Perrotti Sells 2,868 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) VP Thomas J. Perrotti sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $301,197.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,262.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) opened at 103.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $84.36 and a 52-week high of $105.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average of $96.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business earned $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $128,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 200.7% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

