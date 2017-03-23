Thomas Cook Group (TCKGY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Thomas Cook Group (OTCMKTS:TCKGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Thomas Cook Group Plc provides leisure travel services. The Company owns, operates and manages travel agencies, tour operators and car hire agencies, as well as owning their own aircraft fleet, cruise ships and resort properties. Thomas Cook Group Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Numis Securities Ltd lowered shares of Thomas Cook Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Thomas Cook Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Thomas Cook Group (OTCMKTS:TCKGY) opened at 2.10 on Thursday. Thomas Cook Group has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.77. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 105.00 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87.

