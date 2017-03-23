TheStreet Upgrades Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) to “B”

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

PFLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) traded up 0.696% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.745. The company had a trading volume of 42,355 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.40 million and a P/E ratio of 9.049. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $14.22.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post $1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth $175,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Boyle Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boyle Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 54,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. The Company is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies.

