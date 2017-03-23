TheStreet Upgrades Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) to B

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday.

BABA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Vetr raised shares of Alibaba Group Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group Holding from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.25.

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) traded up 2.02% on Monday, hitting $108.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,203,337 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 2.73. Alibaba Group Holding has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $109.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.08 and its 200-day moving average is $99.26.

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Alibaba Group Holding had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 14.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding will post $3.47 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “TheStreet Upgrades Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) to B-” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/thestreet-upgrades-alibaba-group-holding-ltd-baba-to-b.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding by 14.2% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding by 28.7% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding by 47.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC or China) and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.