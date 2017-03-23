G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Shares of G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) traded up 1.64% on Monday, reaching $6.21. 770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.36. G Willi-Food International has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $6.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/thestreet-downgrades-g-willi-food-international-ltd-wilc-to-c.html.

G Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is engaged directly and through subsidiaries, in the development, import, export, marketing and distribution of a range of over 600 food products around the world. The principal products in the import segment product line include Canned Vegetables and Pickles, Canned Fish, Canned Fruit, Edible Oils, Dairy and Dairy Substitute Products, Dried Fruit, Nuts and Beans, and Other Products.

