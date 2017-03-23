TheStreet Downgrades Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) to D+

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FPRX. Jefferies Group LLC set a $60.00 price target on Five Prime Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nomura initiated coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Instinet initiated coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) traded down 1.44% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.53. The company had a trading volume of 220,760 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average is $49.31. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $60.98. The stock’s market cap is $977.39 million.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.16. The firm earned $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a net margin of 64.94% and a return on equity of 59.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics will post ($4.38) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William R. Ringo sold 500 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $25,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francis Willard Sarena sold 3,636 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total value of $172,310.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,779.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,136 shares of company stock worth $1,759,295. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPRX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,080,000. Numeric Investors LLC increased its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 298,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,968,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc (Five Prime) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing protein therapeutics. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development covering multiple potential indications. It focuses on immuno-oncology, an area in which it has clinical and discovery programs, and product and discovery collaborations.

