Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their overweight rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) in a report released on Wednesday morning. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $42.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) traded up 2.29% on Wednesday, hitting $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 98,800 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55. The firm’s market cap is $1.77 billion. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 358.95% and a negative return on equity of 61.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post ($4.40) EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brett K. Haumann sold 13,576 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $427,915.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 61.3% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 18,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in creating medicines that make a difference in the lives of patients suffering from serious illness. The Company operates in the segment of discovery (research), development and commercialization of human therapeutics. The Company’s pipeline of internally discovered product candidates includes medicines to address the unmet needs of patients being treated for serious conditions primarily in the acute care setting.

