TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

TXMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) opened at 6.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The firm’s market cap is $1.27 billion.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company earned $4.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 14.3% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 21.2% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 126.8% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 131,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 73,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,005,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,281,000 after buying an additional 308,027 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,059,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,455,000 after buying an additional 426,991 shares during the period.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc is a women’s healthcare product company. The Company’s segment is creating and commercializing products for women. It is focused on conducting clinical trials necessary for regulatory approval and commercialization of advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products. Its drug candidates are created using its SYMBODA hormone technology, which enables the administration of hormones with high bioavailability alone or in combination.

