Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In related news, insider Scott Matthew Colosi sold 12,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $580,492.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,940.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after buying an additional 426,957 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,457,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,952,000 after buying an additional 224,701 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 33.2% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 358,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after buying an additional 89,417 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) traded up 1.53% on Thursday, hitting $43.89. The company had a trading volume of 242,619 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.24. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $484.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.32 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks, all cooked over open grills and all but one hand cut daily on the premises. Its restaurants offer a range of menu items at prices that are designed to appeal to a range of consumer tastes.

