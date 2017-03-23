Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Bank of America Corp upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) traded up 1.20% during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.35. The stock had a trading volume of 247,079 shares. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $34.54 and a one year high of $93.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.79 and its 200-day moving average is $72.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 19.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post $4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 724,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,775,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 32.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 868,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,698,000 after buying an additional 28,033 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company is the parent of Texas Capital Bank, National Association (the Bank). It offers a range of loans, deposit accounts and other financial products and services. It offers commercial loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for working capital, internal growth, acquisitions and financing for business insurance premiums; real estate term and construction loans; mortgage finance lending; equipment leasing; treasury management services; wealth management and trust services, and letters of credit.

