Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Downgraded to Buy at Vetr Inc.

Vetr lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $36.12 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TEVA. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.39.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) traded up 0.782% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.865. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,036,200 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.500 and a beta of 0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $58.16.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business earned $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post $4.77 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s payout ratio is presently 1,657.38%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 139.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.