Tesoro Logistics LP (TLLP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Scotiabank

Tesoro Logistics LP (NASDAQ:TLLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a $63.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLLP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesoro Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesoro Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesoro Logistics in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho cut shares of Tesoro Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Tesoro Logistics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tesoro Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of Tesoro Logistics (NASDAQ:TLLP) traded down 0.34% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.58. 194,154 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12. Tesoro Logistics has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $60.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66.

Tesoro Logistics (NASDAQ:TLLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $319 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesoro Logistics will post $2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLLP. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Tesoro Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Advisor Consultant Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesoro Logistics during the third quarter worth about $487,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesoro Logistics during the third quarter worth about $319,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Tesoro Logistics by 10.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesoro Logistics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter.

About Tesoro Logistics

Tesoro Logistics LP (TLLP) owns, operates, develops and acquires logistics assets. TLLP is a logistics company operating primarily in the western and mid-continent regions of the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing, and Terminalling and Transportation. Its gathering systems include crude oil and natural gas pipeline gathering systems in the Bakken Shale/Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana and the Green River Basin, Uinta Basin and Vermillion Basin in the states of Utah, Colorado and Wyoming.

