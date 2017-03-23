Tesoro Co. (TSO) Bond Prices Rise 1.2%

An issue of Tesoro Co. (NYSE:TSO) bonds rose 1.2% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.125% coupon and will mature on December 15, 2026. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $103.75 and were trading at $104.25 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSO shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Tesoro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their price objective on Tesoro from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tesoro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesoro in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Tesoro in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.46.

Shares of Tesoro Co. (NYSE:TSO) traded down 0.24% on Thursday, reaching $81.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,982,390 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tesoro Co. has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $93.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.02.

Tesoro (NYSE:TSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Tesoro had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesoro Co. will post $5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Tesoro’s dividend payout ratio is 35.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSO. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Tesoro by 67,674.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 503,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after buying an additional 502,822 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesoro by 164.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,063,000 after buying an additional 399,464 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Tesoro by 44.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 59,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Tesoro by 43.9% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 370,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,442,000 after buying an additional 112,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPH Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesoro during the third quarter worth about $1,353,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesoro

Tesoro Corporation (Tesoro) is an independent petroleum refining, logistics and marketing company. he Company operates through three segments. The Refining operating segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels, such as gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, jet fuel and diesel fuel, as well as other products, including heavy fuel oils, liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum coke for sale in bulk markets to a range of customers within its markets.

