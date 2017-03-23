Tesco PLC (TSCO) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank AG

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank AG to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a GBX 240 ($2.96) price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 230 ($2.84). Deutsche Bank AG’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco PLC in a report on Monday, January 23rd. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.21) target price on shares of Tesco PLC in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price on shares of Tesco PLC in a report on Monday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.85) target price on shares of Tesco PLC in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.84) target price on shares of Tesco PLC in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 197.18 ($2.44).

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) opened at 185.85 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 15.13 billion. Tesco PLC has a one year low of GBX 143.08 and a one year high of GBX 219.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 191.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 197.61.

Tesco PLC Company Profile

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand and Turkey, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom.

