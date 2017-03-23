Tesco PLC (TSCO) Rating Reiterated by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Bryan, Garnier & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.10) price target on the retailer’s stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.84) target price on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Tesco PLC in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 205 ($2.53) target price on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.21) target price on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC dropped their target price on Tesco PLC from GBX 185 ($2.28) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 197.18 ($2.44).

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) opened at 187.90 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 15.30 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 191.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 197.61. Tesco PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 143.08 and a 12-month high of GBX 219.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/tesco-plc-tsco-rating-reiterated-by-bryan-garnier-co.html.

Tesco PLC Company Profile

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand and Turkey, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom.

