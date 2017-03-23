Tenaris SA (TS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenaris SA from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenaris SA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Tenaris SA in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tenaris SA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) traded down 0.53% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 920,333 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.98 and a beta of 0.91. Tenaris SA has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $37.21.

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business earned $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Tenaris SA had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tenaris SA will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris SA during the third quarter worth $129,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Tenaris SA by 16.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its position in Tenaris SA by 5.2% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris SA during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Tenaris SA during the third quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA Company Profile

Tenaris SA is a holding company, which is a steel producer with production facilities in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, United States and Guatemala. The Company supplies round steel bars and flat steel products for its pipes business. It operates through Tubes business segment. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products, and related services primarily for the oil and gas industry, principally oil country tubular goods (OCTG) used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that include in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

