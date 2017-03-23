Telenor ASA (TELNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) opened at 16.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 76.24 and a beta of 1.22. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $18.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA is a telecommunication company. The Company’s segments include Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Hungary, Bulgaria, Montenegro & Serbia, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Myanmar, Broadcast and Other units. The Company’s main products and services are mobile communication, fixed line communication and broadcasting activities.

