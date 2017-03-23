Telefonica Brasil SA (viv) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:viv) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Telefonica Brasil SA’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) opened at 14.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Telefonica Brasil SA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefonica Brasil SA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telefonica Brasil SA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

About Telefonica Brasil SA

Telefonica Brasil SA is a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil offering postpaid mobile services. The Company also operates as a fixed telecommunications company in the state of Sao Paulo. It offers its clients a portfolio of products, including mobile and fixed voice, mobile data, fixed broadband, ultra-fast broadband (UBB), Pay television, information technology and digital services (such as e-health, cloud and financial services).

