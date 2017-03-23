Teekay Co. (TK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teekay from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) traded up 2.91% on Thursday, reaching $9.20. 455,088 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $792.41 million. Teekay has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $552.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.38 million. Teekay had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teekay will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TK. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 2.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 55.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 29.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay during the third quarter worth about $10,608,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 118.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation (Teekay) is a provider of crude oil and gas marine transportation services. The Company also offers offshore oil production, storage and offloading services, primarily under long-term, fixed-rate contracts. The Company is engaged in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping sectors, as well as in the operations in the offshore production, storage and transportation sector.

