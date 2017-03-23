Ted Baker plc (TED) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Ted Baker plc (LON:TED)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 3,100 ($38.29) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($38.29) price objective on shares of Ted Baker plc in a research report on Thursday. Panmure Gordon reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ted Baker plc in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,205.17 ($39.58).

Shares of Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) opened at 2707.80 on Thursday. Ted Baker plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,069.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,150.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.19 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,837.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,695.28.

In other news, insider Lindsay Dennis Page sold 29,779 shares of Ted Baker plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,942 ($36.33), for a total transaction of £876,098.18 ($1,082,003.43).

About Ted Baker plc

Ted Baker Plc is a United Kingdom-based global lifestyle company. The Company offers a range of collections, including menswear, womenswear, global, phormal, endurance, accessories, audio, bedding, childrenswear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skinwear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles and watches.

