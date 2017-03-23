Teck Resources Ltd (TECK.B) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have C$36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$34.50.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$39.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.77.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd is a Canada-based company, engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company operates through five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate. Through its interests in mining and processing operations in Canada, the United States, Chile and Peru, the Company exports seaborne steelmaking coal and produces mined zinc.

