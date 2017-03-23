TechTarget Inc (TTGT) CEO Michael Cotoia Sells 27,814 Shares

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) CEO Michael Cotoia sold 27,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $246,988.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) traded up 1.864% during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.015. 10,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $247.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.688 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. TechTarget Inc has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $9.43.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. TechTarget had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post $0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 33.7% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 68,257.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 66,210 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of TechTarget from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on shares of TechTarget from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides online content that helps buyers and sellers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services. The Company’s offerings enable IT vendors to identify, reach and influence corporate IT decision makers researching specific IT purchases through customized marketing programs that include data analytics-driven intelligence solutions, demand generation and brand advertising.

