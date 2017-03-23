Taylor Wimpey plc’s (TW) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) in a report released on Wednesday.

TW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Taylor Wimpey plc to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey plc from GBX 239 ($2.95) to GBX 244 ($3.01) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey plc from GBX 167 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.85) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Taylor Wimpey plc in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 210 ($2.59) price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Wimpey plc has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 201.64 ($2.49).

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) traded up 0.46% on Wednesday, hitting GBX 194.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15,306,299 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 181.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 160.87. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 6.35 billion. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 1-year low of GBX 109.44 and a 1-year high of GBX 211.90.

In related news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 214,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.21), for a total transaction of £384,357.75 ($474,691.55). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 256 shares of company stock valued at $44,876.

Taylor Wimpey plc Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc is a national developer operating at a local level from over 24 regional businesses across the United Kingdom. The Company also has operations in Spain. Its segments include Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. The Housing United Kingdom segment includes North, Central and South West, and London and South East (including Central London) divisions.

