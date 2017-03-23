Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Though the shares of Taubman outperformed the Zacks categorized REIT Equity Trust – Retail industry over the past one year, its 2017 funds from operations (FFO) per share estimate moved down over the last 30 days. With a rapid shift in customers’ shopping preferences with growing online purchases, mall traffic continues to suffer. In addition, retailers that are not being able to cope with competition are filing bankruptcies. This has emerged as a pressing concern for retail REITs like Taubman. Also, hike in interest rates and unfavorable foreign currency movements remain as concerns. However, the company’s solid retail portfolio, high-quality retailers and diligent restructuring initiatives are likely to support the bottom line. Recently, the company increased the regular quarterly dividend by 5% to $0.625 per share, which is encouraging. In February, the company reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter 2016 results.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Shares of Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) traded up 2.547% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.825. 177,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Taubman Centers has a 52 week low of $62.67 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.210 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.19 and a 200 day moving average of $71.90.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.61. The firm earned $166.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.88 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 18.48% and a negative return on equity of 618.56%. Taubman Centers’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taubman Centers will post $1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Taubman Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 24,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 2.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segment is focused on owning, developing and managing regional shopping centers. The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership (TRG) is a partnership subsidiary of the Company that owns direct or indirect interests in all of its real estate properties.

