Target Co. (TGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.32.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Vetr raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.48 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

In other news, Director Donald R. Knauss acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.86 per share, with a total value of $548,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,404.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,031. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,750. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Target by 31.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 119,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,376,000 after buying an additional 28,512 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $223,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $832,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in Target by 11.8% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target (NYSE:TGT) traded down 0.3634% on Thursday, reaching $53.3853. The company had a trading volume of 2,740,129 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.23. Target has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $84.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.3658 and a beta of 0.63.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. Target had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target will post $4.00 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

About Target

Target Corporation offers everyday essentials and merchandise to its customers. The Company sells a range of general merchandise and food through its store and digital channels. The Company’s general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items.

