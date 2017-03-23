Taptica International Ltd (TAP) Insider Hagai Tal Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP) insider Hagai Tal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.71), for a total value of £150,000 ($185,253.80).

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP) opened at 282.50 on Thursday. Taptica International Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 63.01 and a 12 month high of GBX 325.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 247.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 186.60. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 170.73 million.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 0.04 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Separately, Investec reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 192 ($2.37) price objective (up from GBX 180 ($2.22)) on shares of Taptica International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

About Taptica International

Taptica International Ltd offers data-focused marketing solutions that drive execution and brand insight in mobile, leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users for every application, service, and brand. The Company’s technology is based on artificial intelligence and machine learning at big data scale.

