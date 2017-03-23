Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (TLF) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Shares of Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF) opened at 7.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64. Tandy Leather Factory has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $8.26.
In other news, Director James C. Pappas bought 47,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $370,574.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,801 shares in the company, valued at $14,083.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Pappas bought 24,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $193,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,029.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 565,318 shares of company stock worth $4,144,855 in the last ninety days. 37.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Tandy Leather Factory Company Profile
Tandy Leather Factory, Inc is a retailer and a wholesale distributor of a range of leather and related products. The Company’s products include leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, saddle and tack hardware, and do-it-yourself kits. The Company also manufactures leather lacing and some of its do-it-yourself kits.
