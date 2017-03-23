Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (TLF) Director James C. Pappas Acquires 10,721 Shares of Stock

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) Director James C. Pappas acquired 10,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $83,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,047.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) traded up 1.27% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 61,005 shares of the stock traded hands. Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $8.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tandy Leather Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Tandy Leather Factory

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc is a retailer and a wholesale distributor of a range of leather and related products. The Company’s products include leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, saddle and tack hardware, and do-it-yourself kits. The Company also manufactures leather lacing and some of its do-it-yourself kits.

