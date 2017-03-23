Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. Wedbush currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cann reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) opened at 14.82 on Monday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm’s market cap is $346.67 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. Analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.79) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $160,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $193,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 113,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company offers a gene control platform designed to analyze the unexploited region of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in human disease tissue to identify and drug targets linked to genomically defined patient populations. The Company is focused on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases and is building a pipeline of gene control medicines.

