Syngenta AG (SYT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “SYNGENTA AG-ADR is a world-leading agribusiness. The company ranks first in crop protection, and third in the high-value commercial seeds market. The company is committed to sustainable agriculture through innovative Research and Technology. As the world’s leading supplier of conventional and biotechnology crop solutions, Syngenta has a broad product line designed to improve crop yields and food quality. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC lowered Syngenta AG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Syngenta AG from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Syngenta AG presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT) traded up 0.33% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.49. 287,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.46 and a 200-day moving average of $83.51. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.06. Syngenta AG has a 12-month low of $74.52 and a 12-month high of $89.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syngenta AG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Syngenta AG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,903,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syngenta AG by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syngenta AG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Syngenta AG by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 505,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,943,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syngenta AG Company Profile

Syngenta AG is an agribusiness operating in the crop protection and seeds business. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of a range of products designed to improve crop yields and food quality. The Company operates through five segments: the four geographic regions, Europe, Africa and Middle East, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific, consisting of the integrated Crop Protection and Seeds business, and the global Lawn and Garden business.

