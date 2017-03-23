Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ (SNDX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, FBR & Co initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) opened at 12.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $232.98 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.11. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,388.98% and a negative return on equity of 306.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post ($3.17) EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 56,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,329.8% in the third quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 123,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 114,524 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Syndax) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of combination therapies in multiple cancer indications. The Company’s product candidate, entinostat, which was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA following positive results from its Phase IIb clinical trial, ENCORE 301, is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial for advanced hormone receptor positive breast cancer.

