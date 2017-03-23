Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) Receives Outperform Rating from Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company reissued their outperform rating on shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. Cowen and Company currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Synaptics, from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics, from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Synaptics, from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics, in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cann reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics, in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.79.

Shares of Synaptics, (NASDAQ:SYNA) traded up 1.68% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.63. 404,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average is $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.24. Synaptics, has a one year low of $47.09 and a one year high of $90.91.

Synaptics, (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm earned $461.30 million during the quarter. Synaptics, had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics, will post $4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics, news, insider Rick Bergman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Wajid Ali sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $27,169.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,033.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics, during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,600,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics, during the third quarter worth approximately $28,726,000. Quentec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics, during the third quarter worth approximately $22,580,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics, during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,374,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics, by 57,131.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after buying an additional 297,083 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics,

Synaptics Incorporated is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products. The Company is a developer and supplier of custom-designed human interface product solutions that enable people to interact with a range of mobile computing, communications, entertainment and other electronic devices.

