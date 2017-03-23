Synalloy Co. (SYNL) Director Purchases $48,720.00 in Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Henry L. Guy acquired 4,200 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,344.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) traded up 1.6675% during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.2001. 42,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $105.87 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. Synalloy Co. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Synalloy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Synalloy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Synalloy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Synalloy by 19.0% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 457,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 73,151 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Synalloy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 628,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation is a chemical manufacturing company. The Company operates through two segments: the Metals Segment and the Specialty Chemicals Segment. The Company’s Metals Segment comprises three subsidiaries: Synalloy Metals, Inc, which owns Bristol Metals, LLC (BRISMET), located in Bristol, Tennessee; Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), located in Andrews, Texas; and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty), located in Mineral Ridge, Ohio and Houston, Texas.

