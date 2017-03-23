Swedish Orphan Bio Spon (SWTUY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Bio Spon (NASDAQ:SWTUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and makes drugs for patients with rare diseases. Its product portfolio primarily includes Kineret within the inflammation therapeutic area, Orfadin, Ammonaps and Ammonul within the genetics and metabolic therapeutic which are in clinical trial stage. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Shares of Swedish Orphan Bio Spon (NASDAQ:SWTUY) remained flat at $12.86 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 38.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. Swedish Orphan Bio Spon has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $15.49.

