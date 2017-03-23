SVG Capital plc (SVI) Price Target Raised to GBX 2.25

SVG Capital plc (LON:SVI) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from GBX 1.75 ($0.02) to GBX 2.25 ($0.03) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s price target indicates a potential downside of 99.69% from the company’s current price.

SVG Capital plc (LON:SVI) traded up 0.07% on Thursday, hitting GBX 718.50. The company had a trading volume of 241,155 shares. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.12 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.42. SVG Capital plc has a 12-month low of GBX 475.10 and a 12-month high of GBX 723.50.

In other news, insider Lynn Fordham sold 22,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 715 ($8.83), for a total value of £159,223.35 ($196,644.87). Also, insider Andrew Sykes sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 715 ($8.83), for a total transaction of £134,977.70 ($166,700.88).

SVG Capital plc Company Profile

SVG Capital plc is a United Kingdom-based private equity investor. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of private equity and private equity-related assets. The Company invests in private equity and private equity related assets. The Company seeks to operate with a view to ensuring that no single underlying portfolio investment represents approximately 15% of the Company’s investment portfolio by value at the time of acquisition.

