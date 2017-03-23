Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Given a $19.00 Price Target at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC set a $19.00 price objective on Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Superior Energy Services from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) traded up 3.065% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.955. 2,221,012 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62. The stock’s market cap is $2.13 billion. Superior Energy Services has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $19.83.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. The firm earned $354.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.08 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 55.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services will post ($1.73) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Given a $19.00 Price Target at Jefferies Group LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/superior-energy-services-inc-spn-given-a-19-00-price-target-at-jefferies-group-llc.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Superior Energy Services by 14.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 453,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 57,658 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Superior Energy Services by 1,311.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 14,135 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Superior Energy Services by 27.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 429,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 91,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Superior Energy Services by 78.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 120,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Superior Energy Services during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000.

About Superior Energy Services

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.