Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.48% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Naming SMCI as our new top pick for 2017; recent investor concerns will prove fleeting, which has created an attractive entry point, in our view.””

SMCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) opened at 25.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post $1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Cheng-Hsien Phidias Chou sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $26,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 261,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $214,390. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,432,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after buying an additional 31,780 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,017,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after buying an additional 361,432 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc is engaged in developing and providing end-to-end green computing solutions to the cloud computing, data center, enterprise information technology (IT), big data, high performance computing (HPC) and Internet of Things (IoT)/embedded markets. The Company’s solutions range from server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, server management software and technology support and services.

