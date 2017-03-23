Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regions Financial Corp in a report released on Monday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Regions Financial Corp’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RF. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc downgraded shares of Regions Financial Corp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial Corp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Regions Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial Corp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial Corp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “SunTrust Banks Comments on Regions Financial Corp’s Q1 2017 Earnings (RF)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/suntrust-banks-comments-on-regions-financial-corps-q1-2017-earnings-rf.html.

Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) opened at 14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $16.03.

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Regions Financial Corp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business earned $1.39 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial Corp during the third quarter worth $102,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial Corp during the third quarter worth $103,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Regions Financial Corp by 7.9% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Regions Financial Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Barbara Godin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $496,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,086 shares in the company, valued at $256,459.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett D. Couch sold 65,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $964,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,247.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,848 shares of company stock worth $2,318,675. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Regions Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.89%.

About Regions Financial Corp

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.