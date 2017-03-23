Summit Therapeutics PLC’s (SMMT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT) opened at 12.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. Summit Therapeutics PLC has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $19.75. The stock’s market capitalization is $160.10 million.

About Summit Therapeutics PLC

Summit Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in drug development. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for indications for which there are no existing or only inadequate therapies. It is conducting clinical programs focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

