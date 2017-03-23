Summit Materials Inc (SUM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.17.

Shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) traded up 1.28% on Wednesday, reaching $23.79. 586,412 shares of the company were exchanged. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 2.28.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company earned $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post $1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/summit-materials-inc-sum-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,385.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damian John Murphy sold 32,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $771,674.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,941 shares in the company, valued at $841,728.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,365 shares of company stock worth $2,454,009 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth about $1,219,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Summit Materials by 20.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 49,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Summit Materials by 31.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 625,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Summit Materials by 66.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. The Company operates through three segments: the west segment, which includes operations in Texas, the Mountain states of Utah, Colorado, Idaho and Wyoming, and in British Columbia, Canada; east segment, which serves markets across the Midwestern and Eastern United States, and Cement segment, which consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and approximately eight distribution terminals along the Mississippi River from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.