Stratus Properties Inc (STRS) Major Shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. Purchases 1,500 Shares

Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $40,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired 6,066 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.90 per share, with a total value of $163,175.40.

On Monday, March 20th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired 2,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00.

Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) traded up 0.92% on Thursday, reaching $27.35. 2,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $221.48 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. Stratus Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $36.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Stratus Properties in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc (Stratus) is a diversified real estate company. The Company is engaged primarily in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi- and single-family residential real estate properties, primarily located in the Austin, Texas area, but including projects in certain other select markets in Texas.

