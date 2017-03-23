Stratus Properties Inc (STRS) Major Shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. Buys 6,066 Shares

Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired 6,066 shares of Stratus Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.90 per share, with a total value of $163,175.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Oasis Management Co Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 21st, Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired 1,500 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $40,590.00.
- On Monday, March 20th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired 2,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00.
Shares of Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) traded up 1.11% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,469 shares. The firm’s market cap is $221.89 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.49. Stratus Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $36.06.
The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.
Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on Stratus Properties in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Stratus Properties Company Profile
Stratus Properties Inc (Stratus) is a diversified real estate company. The Company is engaged primarily in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi- and single-family residential real estate properties, primarily located in the Austin, Texas area, but including projects in certain other select markets in Texas.
