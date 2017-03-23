Store Capital Corp (STOR) Given a $28.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price objective on Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $28.00 target price on Store Capital Corp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered Store Capital Corp to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Store Capital Corp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Store Capital Corp in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Store Capital Corp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.54.

Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) traded up 0.51% on Wednesday, hitting $23.73. 394,392 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.23. Store Capital Corp has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $31.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71.

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.22 million. Store Capital Corp had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Store Capital Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.21%.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Volk purchased 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $252,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,604,985.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Franklin Hipp purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $91,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,918 shares in the company, valued at $228,014.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,590 shares of company stock valued at $693,768 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp by 2.8% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp by 10.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp by 12.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

Store Capital Corp Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of single tenant operational real estate (STORE) Properties. The Company’s portfolio includes investments in approximately 1,330 property locations operated by over 300 customers across approximately 50 states.

