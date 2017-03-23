Stephens Upgrades Qualys Inc (QLYS) to “Overweight”

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

QLYS has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. First Analysis downgraded shares of Qualys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.18.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) opened at 35.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average is $35.29. Qualys has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $39.67.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business earned $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.63 million. Qualys had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,537,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,364,481.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amer Deeba sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,613.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 555,693 shares of company stock worth $19,469,303. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. DIAM Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Qualys by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology (IT) infrastructures, help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. Its suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its QualysGuard Cloud Platform enables its customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions and verify the implementation of such actions.

