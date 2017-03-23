Steel Dynamics’ (STLD) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $41.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STLD. Berenberg Bank raised Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded Steel Dynamics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $42.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.08.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) traded down 2.10% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.07. The company had a trading volume of 897,625 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $40.17.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post $2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Richard P. Teets, Jr. sold 140,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $5,000,113.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,042,939 shares in the company, valued at $179,730,345.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3,458.0% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 99,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 96,824 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 181.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

