Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Given Buy Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on STLD. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Macquarie downgraded Steel Dynamics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.08.

Shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) traded down 1.61% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,112 shares. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $40.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.24.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm earned $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post $2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

In related news, Director Richard P. Teets, Jr. sold 140,295 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $5,000,113.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,042,939 shares in the company, valued at $179,730,345.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 24.1% in the third quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 151,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 29,340 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 159.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 29,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,310,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after buying an additional 116,785 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $21,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

