State Street Corp (STT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group AG

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group AG in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00. Credit Suisse Group AG’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STT. Evercore ISI cut State Street Corp from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of State Street Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of State Street Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised State Street Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Argus lowered State Street Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.
State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) opened at 76.79 on Tuesday. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average of $76.19.
State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The firm earned $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. State Street Corp had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 20.16%. State Street Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post $5.79 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. State Street Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.
In related news, insider Wai-Kwong Seck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $1,580,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,750.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $376,758.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,851 shares of company stock worth $2,050,862. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in State Street Corp by 10.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,536,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,699,000 after buying an additional 3,594,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in State Street Corp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,780,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,614,000 after buying an additional 1,116,274 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in State Street Corp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,440,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,460,000 after buying an additional 2,207,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in State Street Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,472,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,437,000 after buying an additional 19,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in State Street Corp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,057,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,909,000 after buying an additional 101,664 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
State Street Corp Company Profile
State Street Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through two lines of business: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street Bank), provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors across the world.
