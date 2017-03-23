State Street Corp (STT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group AG

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group AG in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00. Credit Suisse Group AG’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STT. Evercore ISI cut State Street Corp from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of State Street Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of State Street Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised State Street Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Argus lowered State Street Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) opened at 76.79 on Tuesday. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average of $76.19.

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The firm earned $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. State Street Corp had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 20.16%. State Street Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post $5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. State Street Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “State Street Corp (STT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group AG” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/state-street-corp-stt-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-credit-suisse-group-ag.html.

In related news, insider Wai-Kwong Seck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $1,580,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,750.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $376,758.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,851 shares of company stock worth $2,050,862. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in State Street Corp by 10.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,536,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,699,000 after buying an additional 3,594,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in State Street Corp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,780,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,614,000 after buying an additional 1,116,274 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in State Street Corp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,440,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,460,000 after buying an additional 2,207,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in State Street Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,472,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,437,000 after buying an additional 19,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in State Street Corp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,057,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,909,000 after buying an additional 101,664 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corp Company Profile

State Street Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through two lines of business: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street Bank), provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.